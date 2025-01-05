Several rumors are available regarding Wrestlemania 41 main event match with WWE still considering multiple options for the slot. Names like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the returning John Cena have been speculated to capture the spot. With the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix waiting for us within just a few hours, we’re likely to get a hint on WWE’s plan on the same.

During an appearance on the SI Media podcast, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has now commented on the possible main event of Wrestlemania 41. He revealed that while the main event for the biggest show of 2025 is tentatively set, everything is subject to change.

The Game emphasized the fact that things are unpredictable when it comes to professional wrestling. In the case of long-term planning for WrestleMania 41, the card was admittedly outlined in a rough manner back in October, but it has evolved significantly. While the headliner bout is also set, a return or an injury could shake things up in due course.

“Yes (the main event is booked), with an asterisk. I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?’ ‘Oh, that’s an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction,’” Triple H stated on Wrestlemania 41 main event match.

“Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it’s not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘maybe this would be bigger’.”

Wrestlemania 41: Major Name Still Expected To Make Appearance At WWE PLE

WWE had reportedly considered an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock for WrestleMania 41, with a follow-up match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, recent reports from Chris Featherstone and Sean Ross Sapp suggest WWE is moving forward with a backup plan involving John Cena considering that The Rock’s services won’t be available.

WWE Raw Netflix: New Stakes Set For Roman Reigns Vs. Solo Sikoa On January 6 Episode

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY