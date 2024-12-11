WrestleMania 41 will gather the top wrestlers of the WWE roster for the biggest premium live event of the year. As such, the best options will certainly be reserved from WWE’s creative team to entertain the audience across two nights. It also appears that a massive return would be happening in time for the biggest event of the year.

Goldberg recently announced that plans are onboard for him to hold his retirement match in WWE in 2025, and it’s reportedly happening at WrestleMania 41. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE President Nick Khan, and Chris Legentil have all approved the retirement match. That being said, the WWE Hall of Famer is returning in the early phase of next year to set up the match.

According to the reports of Xero News, Goldberg’s retirement match is set to happen at WrestleMania 41, and this match will have Gunther as his opponent. In more updates, word is now going on that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by Gunther won’t be a part of this match. This indicates that Gunther might lose the title before the biggest show of 2025.

Goldberg optimistic about getting a retirement match at Wrestlemania 41

While nothing has officially been asserted on WWE’s part regarding the happening of this matchup, Goldberg recently opened up about the same. Referring to Gunther and his face-off with the World Heavyweight Champion at Bad Blood, Goldberg stated the following, “I think we know who the subject or the victim, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is.”

Goldberg has not competed on WWE television for a long time. His last match was at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match. Since putting over The Tribal Chief, he’s been demanding this retirement match, and that’s why WWE planned this match at WrestleMania 41.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. Being the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is speculated to feature in the main event of the show.