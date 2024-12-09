WWE often boasts of the records set through their monthly premium live events and Elimination Chamber 2025 will be no different. Being the final PLE stop before the Wrestlemania 41 PLE in April, a stacked gimmick-event is predicted which is already making waves. With top stars scheduled for appearances, records are meant to be broken if the latest reports are to go by.

As confirmed previously by the WWE, the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event will be returning to Canada in two years at the Rogers Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. This marks the second consecutive year that the show will be emanating from an international location.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicate that Elimination Chamber 2025 is set to break Canada’s all-time gate record. The current Canadian record-holder remains WrestleMania 18, held at the same venue in 2002, which saw a revenue of $3,846,033.

With WWE’s modern stadium shows consistently averaging over $5 million in revenue, Dave Meltzer of the F4Wonline reports that the Elimination Chamber 2025 event is a literal “a lock” to surpass that figure, possibly by a significant margin. Meltzer added, “In a market like Toronto, likely significantly more.”

Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena to make appearance at WWE PLE

It will be a successive achievement on WWE’s part following this year’s record-setting Elimination Chamber at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia which was headlined by Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Title. With John Cena’s final appearance set from Toronto as part of his retirement tour, high ticket demand has been noticed at the Rogers Center.

The Cenation Leader alongside his long-time rival CM Punk has been added to the official poster released for Elimination Chamber 2025 in recent times. For the time being, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are the other stars who are being promoted for the show.

Current WWE premium live event schedule for 2025

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey