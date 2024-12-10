Being the top marquee talent, Roman Reigns’ status is under heavy speculation ahead of WWE Raw’s shift to Netflix in early 2025. With a bigger platform spreading WWE content all around the globe in a live format, the who’s who of professional wrestling from the present and the past are expected to be on Monday Nights and the Tribal Chief is no different.

There have long been rumors that Roman Reigns might be traded to Raw from Smackdown ahead of the aforementioned transition of WWE programming. Those rumors were further fueled up after a new announcement came on the December 6 episode of SmackDown as Michael Cole unveiled WWE’s first-ever transfer window, a groundbreaking initiative set to reshuffle superstars across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

In an update to the situation, a report from PW Nexus stated that Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline faction, including Sami Zayn and The Usos, are expected to move to Raw. The source further revealed that the transfer window isn’t just about moving talents from one brand to another but it’s also expected to involve “a title or two swapping brands” which makes things even more interesting.

Roman Reigns to be an integral part of WWE Raw on Netflix

Roman Reigns moving to Raw would definitely be a strategic shift aligning with WWE’s plans for Raw’s high-profile debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025. With this move, the entire content of WWE Network will be available on the online streaming giant from January 1 onward. Sources indicate that Netflix is playing a role in shaping up the transfer window to ensure that Raw emerges as a must-watch show.

Previous updates from WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass Patreon also suggested that Roman Reigns will be a cornerstone figure on WWE Raw to make the program a must-see on Netflix. Joey Votes of the source further reported that Netflix is aware of the value that the former champion brings to the WWE products and he’s specifically needed on Monday nights in 2025.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match. It was thereby reported that The OG Bloodline will stay together to feature on Netflix.