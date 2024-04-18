Confirmations around Wrestlemania 41 haven’t come yet on WWE’s part which broke the company’s tradition of announcing the show almost a year ago. This essentially keeps the rumors ongoing around the annual PLE that will emanate next year in the spring. Now a few scoops are available regarding the show courtesy of one of the head honchos of the WWE.

For a long time now, reports have already out that the Wrestlemania 41 edition will go down from the state of Minneapolis. Minnesota which gives a perfect opportunity for Brock Lesnar to announce his retirement from pro-wrestling competition. The US Bank Stadium was also supposed to play the host city as per those previous updates.

In a recent address during his recent appearance at the SBJ World Congress of Sports, WWE President Nick Khan provided some details about Wrestlemania 41 and stated that it won’t coincide with the NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four. Las Vegas was also indicated to be one of the hosts of the show.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024: No-DQ Beach Brawl, Main Roster Star And More Set

WWE Wrestlemania 41 location is yet to be finalized

Khan also noted via The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi that while the location for WrestleMania 41 hasn’t been finalized, it should not be happening in an outdoor East Coast stadium,

“WWE president Nick Khan wasn’t ready to announce the location of WrestleMania in 2025 just yet but he said you can assume it won’t be in an outdoor East coast stadium again and it won’t go head-to-head with the Final Four again.”

The WWE head-honcho was also clear about WWE’s Big-Four PLEs Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series getting held in the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future while the other PLEs like Backlash, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, King of the Ring could be heading to international venues.

The Rock Vs. Cody Rhodes: Update On When Dream Match Would Happen In WWE