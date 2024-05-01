Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Rajasthan Royal (RR) in the 50th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs RR clash will take place on May 02, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts began the 17th season of the tournament with two defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first three games. However, their aggressive batting mindset shouldered them to four consecutive victories. For a moment it felt like it would be an impossible task to get the better of the Sunrisers, who failed in two consecutive chases.

In their last game, it was quite visible that even though they have mastered the skill of putting a first innings total, they are still lacking how to plan a chase. Going for 213-run wasn’t easy in Chennai, but not that complex that they would lose by close to 80 runs.

On the other hand, everything has gone in favor of the Rajasthan Royals before the SRH vs RR affair. They made a fantastic start in the competition with four back-to-back victories. Their only loss in this IPL 2024 came during their 197-run defense against GT. The inaugural champions kept their process right and registered another four consecutive wins, since then.

The biggest positive for the Royals is their three batters of their top four featuring among the first 15 players in the highest run-getter list of the event. Captain Sanju Samson is leading the chart from their side with 385 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.08.

A victory for the Royals in the SRH vs RR encounter will qualify them for the playoff race. The home side needs to get back on the winning track, and if they fail thrice in a week, then they will make their job more hard going forward in the tournament.

SRH vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

SRH vs RR Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram/Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

SRH Impact Sub: Thangarasu Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh.

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian.