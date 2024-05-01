IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 50

The 50th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan (RR) could be a close but high-scoring encounter. If the Royals come on top in the SRH vs RR clash, they will ensure the top-four finish of the IPL 2024, and earn a ticket for the playoffs.

What Rajasthan did well compared to their last season was holding their nerve in crunch situations. They began the IPL 2023 in a super-power mode, and by the time the business end of the competition arrived, as a group, they looked drained out.

Even in this season, they faced quite a few tough situations. In their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the inaugural champions lost their three wickets inside 17 runs and killed their momentum. However, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel put up an unbeaten 121-run fourth-wicket partnership to carry them over the line.

When it comes to the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Royals kept on losing wickets from one end. The required run rate was increasing. Still, Jos Buttler showed his courage to stay there in the middle, and amidst his injury shouldered them to the winning position with a 107* run knock.

In the modern T20, the teams love chasing. It’s quite the opposite for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2016 champions have won five games so far this season, and four of them have come in successful defenses. The USP of their campaign is to put up a huge score in the first innings and create the score-board pressure on the opposite side.

But once any franchise asked them a few questions out of the syllabus, they looked like kids playing in their backyard. In their 207-run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), they kept on hitting from the start, and despite losing wickets, kept the big shots intact.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Herschelle Gibbs Takes A Brutal Dig At Travis Head For His ‘300-Run’ Remark After SRH’s Loss To RCB

When a team loses four wickets regularly in the powerplay, rarely they reach 68. But SRH did. Their run rate was around 10 at the end of 13 overs, but they lost two more wickets. By the time, the ball got wet, and batting became a little easy, they were out of fuel. The same story continued against the Chennai Super Kings. After 21 runs in the first 10 balls of their 213-run chase, they lost four wickets in the next six overs.

Heinrich Klassen and other batters tried, but the big shots were not coming, and at a point, they were behind the eighth ball, to finally accept defeat by 78 runs.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 50

When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match 50 begin?

The 50th encounter of the IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 pm IST on May 02, 2024

Where to watch the SRH vs RR IPL match on TV?

Disney Star retained the Indian sub-continent TV rights of the IPL for a huge price of INR 23,575 crore. This means the SRH vs RR fixture will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights for the league, Viacom18 signed the deal. They spent around INR 23758 crore for the rights. Hence, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals affair will be displayed on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

Also Read: Jake Fraser-McGurk Might Miss Out On Spot In Australian T20 World Cup 2024 – Reports