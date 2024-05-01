If one goes by the records, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have shown equal power against each other. In the SRH vs RR clashes, the head-to-head record of 9-9 proves both sides fight tooth and nail.

When it comes to the bowling in the first six overs, Rajasthan Royals have an economy of 8.04 in nine innings, which is the best among all the franchises in IPL 2024, before the SRH vs RR clash. In comparison, Sunrisers have struggled for their 9.70 economy in the powerplay.

While the Royals have also picked up the third-most wickets (16) in this period, the Pat Cummins-led side have done a decent job with 14 scalps. It’s also about the fact of how the teams have used their bowlers with the new ball and kept the opposition openers calm for most of the time.

The inaugural champions smashed the joint-lowest sixes (13) in the powerplay. On the flip of the coin, the 2016 champions have been smoked for the fourth-highest sixes (25) in this period before the SRH vs RR encounter in the IPL 2024.

Both sides are at the bottom of the list for conceding boundaries. The Sanju Samson-led side leaked the lowest boundaries (49) in this duration. The runners-up of 2018 have gone for 58 boundaries when only two men are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 09 Rajasthan Royals Won 09 No Result 00 First Played April 27, 2013 Last Played May 07, 2023

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XIs

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram/Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Sub: Thangarasu Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Sanju Samson

The Royals captain Sanju Samson has been in tremendous touch in this IPL 2024, with close to 400 runs at a strike rate of over 160. When it comes to batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the wicket-keeper batter has smashed 287 runs in six IPL innings at an average of 71.8 and a strike rate of 147.2, with a best of 102.

Best Bowler Prediction: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has a decent record in this ground. In six IPL innings, the India leg spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy of under eight. He is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2024 with 13 scalps in nine innings.

SRH vs RR Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form of both teams before the SRH vs RR face-off, the visitors Rajasthan Royals looks to be coming first, and getting qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2024.