Summerslam 2024 WWE premium live event is being set up to be one of the most anticipated shows of this calendar year that will emanate from an iconic stadium within a few days from now. The match card for the second biggest show of the year has almost been finalized with CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre being the only speculated one to be made official in due course.

Building a personal feud since this year’s January, these two are supposed to feature in one of the co-main-events of Summerslam 2024. According to the recent reports of WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to be the special guest referee for this much-anticipated CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre matchup,

“Source states the current plans have Seth Rollins as the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre SummerSlam match.”

Summerslam 2024: Seth Rollins’ Possible Role Revealed At WWE PLE

Addressing these rumors of one of the top matches of Summerslam 2024 containing a special guest referee, Dave Meltzer further speculated on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dominik Mysterio will end up playing a significant role at the biggest event of the year during the Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match announced for the WWE Women’s World Championship,

“I don’t know which one it is, but was told it’s not [Rhea] Ripley vs. [Liv] Morgan. Most figure that match is going to end when Dominik comes out and then he’ll help someone win, whether overtly or through a screw-up and the storyline will go from there.”

WWE Smackdown: Money In The Bank 2024 Briefcase Destroyed By Champion

Update on CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Summerslam 2024

Dave Meltzer also shed light on the guest referee spot rumored for Seth Rollins and that it’s possibly being considered for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match. But to make it happen, Punk needs to be cleared for in-ring action ahead of Summerslam 2024. He was seen at the WWE Performance Center last week and is still expected to eventually receive the green signal from the WWE doctors in time for the PLE.

This ongoing beef will continue on the latest upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw from Green Bay, Wisconsin on the Road to Summerslam 2024 where CM Punk will make an appearance to address McIntyre being unable to reinstate himself on the WWE roster from a storyline suspension for putting his hands at WWE officials after Money in the Bank PLE.