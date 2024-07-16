The two next WWE premium live events under the NXT banner have now been confirmed and will take place in the latter part of this ongoing summer. Reports were already out regarding WWE hosting No Mercy in early September as a separate PLE. While affirming the same, WWE has also noted that it will further host Halloween Havoc as a PLE, as well.

In an update provided on their official website, the two WWE premium live events have been confirmed with No Mercy set to take place on Sunday, September 1, and Halloween Havoc being held on Sunday, October 27. Both shows will be streaming live on Peacock/WWE Network.

Update On Giulia’s Debut Timeline On WWE NXT Brand Around Wrist Injury Situation

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado will be the venue of the No Mercy WWE premium live event while Halloween Havoc will take place from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. These two arenas will also host WWE Raw the night after these two respective NXT Specials.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in a statement.

Summerslam 2024: Eight Matches Currently Projected For August WWE PLE

Ticket info regarding WWE premium live events

Ticket details regarding these two WWE premium live events have also been disclosed as special combo tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, one can visit the given link: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

As released in the official posters for the WWE premium live events, NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, and Sol Ruca are among the talent advertised.

With this announcement, this will be the second straight year that No Mercy will be hosted as a separate WWE premium live event under the NXT brand. It was previously used as a WWE main roster pay-per-view in the Ruthless Aggression era before it was brought back for two years in 2016 and 2017 for two one-off occasions.

As for Halloween Havoc, one of the most iconic WCW PPVs was brought back as an annual NXT event in 2020. It’s been a weekly-themed television special every year except for being a WWE premium live event in 2022 and 2024.