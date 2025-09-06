In a week, the joint venture of WWE and AAA wrestling promotions will present another installment of Worlds Collide 2025, bringing in some major cross-brand matches. Natalya Neidhart, a WWE veteran from the Raw roster, has mostly been competing in such cross-promotional shows throughout this year, and she’s scheduled to feature in the match card.

WWE has revealed the finalized card for the upcoming Worlds Collide 2025 event in conjunction with AAA, and it features the former WWE Divas Champion. Intended to stretch out her Nattie character in the ring, Natalya will take on Faby Apache in a bout to determine a new number-one contender to Flammer’s AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Worlds Collide 2025 will thus provide the WWE Raw female talent with another opportunity to go forward to the top women’s title of the AAA banner. Previously at the WWE-AAA co-branded show TripleMania, last month, Lady Flammer defeated Faby Apache and Natalya in a triple threat match to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The match ended in a controversial manner as the referee was seemingly biased in favor of the champion.

In the main event of Worlds Collide 2025, Dominik Mysterio would be gunning for the top AAA men’s title, where we expect interference by his current rival. WWE Raw talents Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez will battle Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in a mixed tag match. Even The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be in action, challenging Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team titles.

WWE – AAA Worlds Collide 2025 Match Card

The latest WWE – AAA Worlds Collide 2025 installment is scheduled for next Friday night, on September 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center. The confirmed matches for the show go as follows,

– AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dominik Mysterio

– AAA World Tag Team Champions Psycho Clown & Pagano defend against Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

– AAA Reina de Reinas Championship number-one contender’s match: Natalya Neidhart vs. Faby Apache

– Mixed tag team match: Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez vs. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice

– AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defends against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh & Ethan Page in a four-way

– Lucha Showcase: La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Octagon Jr. & Nino Hamburguesa vs. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro