WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera

It must be a blissful time for Alexa Bliss as she can now call herself a mother rather than just being a pro wrestler in the WWE. WWE’s Little Miss Bliss has long been away from in-ring competition due to pregnancy reasons and that journey to become a mother came to an end, last night.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, together announced the birth of their daughter via their Instagram account. The baby was born on November 27, according to the caption of their post. No name for the baby has been shared yet but she was previously named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Rather, a video of Ryan Cabrera was posted where he was walking down the hallway of the couple’s home in a “Girl Dad” hat while carrying a baby basket.

It was in April 2022 when Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera tied the knot after dating for nearly a couple of years. The WWE Superstar missed tons of action from TV due to personal life being her priority. Then she was again taken off TV following this year’s Royal Rumble and people wondered the reason behind the move.

Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE

Congratulations to Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera who have announced the birth of their daughter. (via Ryan’s IG) pic.twitter.com/duAHFPQwUq — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 29, 2023

Alexa Bliss absent from WWE TV since Royal Rumble 2023

Following Wrestlemania 39, it was announced that she was pregnant. During her 2023 hiatus from WWE, she was allowed to make an appearance on The Masked Singer show. Afterward, the former Total Divas star confirmed in July that she was expecting a baby girl with her husband.

As noted above, the former Women’s Champion has not wrestled in the WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble event, where she was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair. Before moving into the pregnancy hiatus, there had been rumors of Alexa Bliss possibly being part of a stable led by Bray Wyatt. But Wyatt’s tragic death at the age of 36 put an end to all those plans.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts

While going through pregnancy, Alexa Bliss also provided a positive update on her skin cancer diagnosis. Taking to her social media handles, she’s announced she is free from cancer after undergoing a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma and squamous cells from the left side of her face. The good thing is that the popular WWE Superstar plans on coming back to action as soon as her body permits but there’s no timeline for that to happen.