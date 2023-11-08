Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE

Over the years, Alexa Bliss has gone through several character changes in the WWE to become one of the most entertaining on-screen characters. Plus, she’s a five-time singles women’s champion in the WWE which indicates how dependable and headline-worthy female talent she’s been in the WWE. Whatever character the company had to offer her, she had the capability to portray it with panache.

For a long time, Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV due to pregnancy reasons but she remains a beloved star. Being one of the most popular figures of this generation, she’s always been discussed on social media during the regular breaks from television. It’s also been revealed that there’s an importance of taking a break from WWE.

While speaking with The Messenger, Alexa Bliss stated that it’s always a good thing to take time away from the WWE. While it gives a refreshing experience, it also allows to reinvent her character. This, in turn, also admittedly stretches out a wrestler’s career longevity. It’s a good thing per the former champion where people are eventually forced to miss her.

Alexa Bliss reveals reason behind enjoying time away from WWE

“When you’re being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going,” Alexa Bliss elaborated.

“And I’ve already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it’s done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don’t really like to go backward with my work. I always like to go forward.”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera recently announced that they will have a baby daughter by the end of this year. It was also revealed that she plans on preparing for her in-ring return very soon after giving birth. However, given the changes in her body due to motherhood, Little Miss Bliss also wants to take her time before finally getting back into competition.

We will have to wait and see when Alexa Bliss makes that comeback which shouldn’t happen until at least next year’s Wrestlemania. The multi-time champion last wrestled at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she challenged Bianca Belair in a match for the Raw Women’s Championship and failed to capture the belt.