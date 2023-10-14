WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts

While a major portion of the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Alexa Bliss to return to TV, that’s not happening anytime soon given she’s due. She’s expected to welcome her first baby with her husband Ryan Cabrera by the end of this year and it’s safe to assume that she’s not coming back until next year’s Wrestlemania, at least.

Alexa Bliss is out of action from the WWE, but she still remains very active on social media. While being pregnant, the former Women’s Champion gave her hair a bit of a chop to sport a new look. The soon-to-be-mother shares the new look on her Instagram page and it was praised by her global fanbase.

Alexa Bliss debuts new look ✂️ pic.twitter.com/CLQFl2At3Q — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 13, 2023

Additionally, Alexa Bliss also shared glimpses of her pregnancy photo shoot where she was seen going cozy with her 40-year-old husband. WWE female superstars featuring in maternity shoots aren’t something new. Unlike some of her colleagues, WWE’s Little Miss Bliss decided not to go for a fully topless shoot as she had a black top and pant on her.

Alexa Bliss shares behind the scenes photo from her maternity photoshoot 🤍 pic.twitter.com/x7LuiK8cXK — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 13, 2023

Alexa Bliss has regularly shared updates from her pregnancy period

During the entire pregnancy phase, Alexa Bliss and her husband tried to share almost every step with fans which included a sonography photo of the soon-to-be-born baby. They have also publicly announced their daughter’s name. WWE fans are mostly used to seeing the former champion with her brightly-colored pink hair, but she’s gone full blonde during her hiatus from the WWE.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Alexa Bliss was suddenly taken off WWE TV which raised questions among fans about her status with the company. Plus, becoming a mother, many questioned whether she was ever going to come back to action.

Fries for Me. Fries for Hendrix. 🍟🩷 pic.twitter.com/DCeghGYSuG — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 4, 2023

But earlier this year in an interview with The Messenger, Alexa Bliss revealed that WWE extended her contract earlier in 2023, at a point when she took a hiatus from the company’s TV programming to participate in The Masked Singer competition. This was the reason that she missed Wrestlemania 39 but in return, she got to experience something new. It was also noted by Alexa Bliss that she hopes to be back in full in-ring capacity once her body is capable after the delivery period.