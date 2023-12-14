WWE NXT: CM Punk In Line To Pick Up A Leadership Role For Young Talents

CM Punk coming back to the WWE must have surprised many of the pro-wrestling fanatics but the company had its reasons to bring him back. Since his return, the returnee has moved tons of merchandise and confirmed his home brand to be Monday Night Raw. This was an essential move to garner attention before WWE’s flagship show finds its new home in the fall of 2024.

It’s evident that WWE has created the opportunity for CM Punk to right all his past wrongs and things are going smoothly, at this point under a new leadership around the backstage area. With Vince McMahon not having much influence on the scene, the former Straight Edge Leader is getting the safe space that he must have wanted in the past.

CM Punk made a surprise appearance during this past NXT premium live event Deadline and the show-runner of NXT, Shawn Michaels has been the most vocal about it. As per reports, Michaels welcomed the latest WWE returnee to NXT, which led him to attend NXT Deadline in the first place.

CM Punk to be Shawn Michaels’ successor on NXT

According to WrestlePurists, CM Punk has an active interest in NXT because of his long-term motivation to succeed Michaels as the head of NXT. They also noted that Punk might be dealing with handling TV production as well, which was part of his responsibilities at OVW.

Fightful Select then claimed that WWE officials have said that there are no current plans for Shawn Michaels to walk away from his responsibilities for the NXT developmental brand but the long-term goal for CM Punk could be flourishing in the future,

“Ibou of WrestlePurists has a good connection with sources close to Punk, and says that Punk’s long-term goal is to succeed the 58-year old Michaels in heading up NXT. WWE officials tell Fightful that something like that would be a long way off, and there are no plans as of now for Michaels to wrap up his run in NXT any time soon. Ibou also noted that Punk would be observing TV production, something that he was known to do in OVW, and would often bend Paul Heyman’s ear about.”

The source also claimed that CM Punk was extremely pleasant to everyone at the WWE Performance Center and he offered help to anyone with his knowledge. The former WWE Champion might not make an immediate move to the NXT brand but there’s a goal of him to offer further help on the procedure that might be allowed down the road.