WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair To Be Out Of Action For 9 Months

Charlotte Flair remains the benchmark performer that WWE has to offer from its women’s locker room. For one or another reason, she continued to have extended time off from the company’s TV programming over the past few years. The trend will continue even next year as she is slated to be out of action for multiple months in the initial part.

For the past few days, there have been speculations about the severity of the injury that Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with and WWE finally gave an official statement on her status during the latest episode of Smackdown. Her injury was addressed alongside the hiatus that she will have to go through.

As noted by the commentary team of Smackdown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 long months which essentially confirms that she won’t be returning to TV until at least next year’s fall. That will be a huge blow for the WWE women’s division. Besides, a top star like her will be missing Wrestlemania 40 in April and then possibly Summerslam in August.

Charlotte Flair dealing with a torn ACL following last week’s Smackdown

Heading into Smackdown, PWInsider reported there was talk at Raw among talent that Flair could have possibly suffered a torn ACL, but that is not confirmed at this time. However, the recovery timeline WWE announced certainly indicated the torn ACL as this type of injury takes six to nine months to heal up. The second-generation star was originally set to prominently feature on TV en route to Royal Rumble PLE but plans reserved for her have been scrapped.

It was during last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. In the end, it was Asuka got the win with a roll-up.

There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she must have ruptured her knees in the process of causing the injury. Follow-up reports also affirmed that Charlotte Flair was thereby pulled off the upcoming live events.