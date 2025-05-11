In the main event of WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the latter’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at the Enterprise Center. As expected, a set of chaos unfolded during the closing moments of the match creating interference which led Cena to capitalize in order to retain his title and still remain the last “real WWE Champion.”

WWE Backlash 2025 marked Cena’s 81st televised World Title match, where the two competitors recreated their iconic spot as Randy reversed the Attitude Adjustment into an RKO. Both men further hit their finishers, only to kick out from those to continue in the match.

After a missed RKO opportunity, Orton cleared the announce table with the referee trying to talk Orton out of his evil intentions. Cena pushed Orton into the referee and then sent Orton face-first into the ring post, before going for the AA through the table. However, Orton countered and hit Cena with the AA on the announce table in a surreal spot at WWE Backlash 2025.

WWE Backlash 2025: John Cena attacks R-Truth despite help in title match

Cena accidentally hit the referee later in the match. Orton hit an RKO on Cena and went for the cover, but there was no referee. Nick Aldis and other officials come out to check on the referee. An angry Orton downed all the officials with RKOs all over the ring.

With Cena lying in the ring, Orton went for the Punt Kick, but R-Truth ran in and begged Orton not to do it. Orton RKO-ed Truth, but Cena low-blowed Orton. Cena further hit Orton with the Title for the pin to retain at WWE Backlash 2025.

Once the match was over, Cena took the mic and said that he didn’t need music or the fans, but more competition. Cena ended by saying that this is what the last real champion looks like. However, he was visibly emotional with “Thank You Cena” chants. During the WWE Backlash 2025 post-show press conference, Cena hit R-Truth with the Attitude Adjustment through the table after Truth said Cena can’t wrestle.