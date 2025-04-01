WWE Backlash 2025 has been confirmed to be the first premium live event for the post-Wrestlemania 41 season. Emanating from St. Louis, WWE is heading back to a city having long history of hosting big-time wrestling shows. The hometown favorite from the city, Randy Orton has already been featured in a promotional video and it’s safe to assume that he’d play a crucial role in that PLE.

This comes at a time when John Cena is hinting at going up against Orton during his retirement tour. With WWE Backlash 2025 on the horizon, the veteran former WWE Champion shared a cryptic post to his Instagram account, that’s an image of none other than the Viper of the WWE, sparking an immediate renewal of the evergreen feud in the WWE.

With his farewell tour in full swing, fans are now expecting John Cena to have one last chapter with the man who’s arguably been his greatest rival. Also, WWE Backlash 2025 seemingly is the perfect time and place to host this match on Orton’s home-turf. If Cena wins the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania, who knows if this bout ends up being a title bout altogether?

Last year, Backlash appeared to be a historic event in Lyon, France, as it was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. Following the completely sold-out outing, WWE Backlash 2025 is now waiting to be greeted by a wild St. Louis crowd.

WWE Backlash 2025 recording ticket surge amid John Cena’s last appearance

Depending on the star-studded fray, namely John Cena and Randy Orton, WWE Backlash 2025 already reports some great early numbers when it comes to ticketing movement. According to WrestleTix, 11,264 tickets have been distributed with the total setup of 15,045 seats. That’s an increase of nearly 2,000 tickets in just a week.

With 40 days to go until WWE Backlash 2025, only 3,781 seats remain available to be booked and the surge in ticket demand is being attributed to Cena’s last-PLE match in St. Louis. Time will tell if the audience in attendance gets a mega treat if Randy Orton appears to be his opponent.

Slated for Saturday, May 10, WWE Backlash 2025 emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Presale for the tickets has been underway since March 19 onwards. Plus, Priority Passes are also available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE.