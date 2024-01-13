WWE Backlash France 2024: Top Stars Set To Grace International PLE

WWE Backlash France 2024 is going to be a rare premium live event to be hosted by the world’s biggest wrestling promotion in the early summer, of this year. It will overall be the second international WWE PLE to be held in 2024 around which the excitement is up among the local wrestling fans. With the advertisements of top stars on the show, this show is surely going to be a one-of-a-kind affair.

In the latest, the official poster for WWE Backlash France 2024 has been released to garner the attention of the fans. The released banner includes well-known names like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and Becky Lynch. These top WWE Superstars will be part of the action at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, within Lyon Metropolis, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

WWE Backlash France 2024 will be a significant event in the company’s history as it marks WWE’s first-ever pay-per-view and live-streaming event in France. Also, it will be the inaugural instance of Backlash being hosted outside of North America. Last year, Backlash was held in Puerto Rico and the event received a thunderous ovation from the local crowd. WWE is looking forward to keeping those traditions intact with the upcoming episode of Backlash.

WWE Backlash France 2024 go-home Smackdown to be held in France

In addition to WWE Backlash France 2024, the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu will also conduct a TV taping for Smackdown a day earlier the PLE and some of the blue brigade roster members are also being advertised for the weekly show. WWE Women’s Campion IYO SKY, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are being advertised to appear.

It’s to be noted that someone notable is absent from the WWE Backlash France 2024 poster and that somebody is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Roman’s absence from the poster has set the rumor mill running about his potential absence from the event. However, given his ongoing schedule, it’s safe to assume that he won’t be working all the PLE shows in 2024 despite being the top champion in the WWE.