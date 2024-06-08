WWE’s current spree of hosting international events will continue with this summer’s Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event. After a year’s gap, WWE is bringing back the show in the United Kingdom and the anticipation is high after the response has been received from the audience of France around Backlash PLE in early May.

Since Clash at the Castle 2024 will go down from Glasgow, Scotland, this would mark the return of Drew McIntyre to his home country and presumably WWE must be having something big planned for him around the PLE. Most importantly, he himself has something big to achieve that he’s been eyeing so far.

Clash at the Castle 2024: Drew McIntyre wants title-winning moment at WWE PLE

Speaking to PWInsiderElite, Drew McIntyre addressed his scheduled match against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. After WWE announced the match, McIntyre was keen on getting his moment at Clash at the Castle 2024 so that his dream to win the title in front of the home turf crowd becomes a reality,

“I would like to have that title match if he’s still the champion in Scotland and finally having that moment with the title and actually keep the title. I could never imagined it could potentially be in Glasgow so that’s my dream scenario.”

The storyline for Clash at the Castle 2024 for a match between Drew and Priest fits in as Drew owes a rematch for the world title match from the current champion. At Wrestlemania 40, Drew defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title for the first time in front of the audience. But thanks to Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in, he could hardly enjoy the moment even for five minutes in front of his family.

Based on this segment, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has previously reported that Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship was always the planned main event for Clash at the Castle 2024 which takes place on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This would be the second-only edition of the PLE following the inaugural one in 2022 from Cardiff, Wales.