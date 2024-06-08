The currently confirmed card for Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event has five matches on it and the expectation is that one more match will be added to it. While nothing is confirmed a storyline featuring Logan Paul is continuing on Smackdown as he could be inserted into the PLE scheduled from the United Kingdom.

This week, WWE confirmed the AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes Title Match for Clash at the Castle 2024 on Smackdown while Logan Paul was absent from the show about which LA Knight wasn’t happy. Knight asked Nick Aldis where the United States Champion Logan Paul is. Aldis said he wasn’t there and Knight wasn’t happy about it. Carmelo Hayes interrupted the conversation which led Aldis to announce Knight vs. Hayes for the show.

LA Knight then defeated Carmelo Hayes in a singles contest. After the match, LA said if Logan Paul doesn’t want to come to SmackDown, then he’ll bring SmackDown to Logan. There’s no update on whether this means Logan will be seen on next week’s go-home episode of Smackdown for Clash at the Castle 2024 but a match between the two is reportedly in the pipeline.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Logan Paul is expected to defend the United States Title against LA Knight at Clash at the Castle 2024. The storyline was anticipated to kick off on the latest bygone episode of SmackDown, with WWE potentially announcing the match during the broadcast but that could have been postponed.

As mentioned above, the feud between the two has already begun on Smackdown as WWE has hinted at an impending showdown between Paul and LA Knight. The timing of the bout still remains a subject of speculation. If WWE wants to intensify things then possibilities are there that this match could be postponed to Money in the Bank in July or SummerSlam in August instead of Clash at the Castle 2024.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The updated match card for the PLE following this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– “I Quit” Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn