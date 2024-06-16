WWE Clash at The Castle 2024 had been organised in Scotland and this is the second Clash at The Castle event. The previous one was organised in the year 2022 and it was held in Cardiff, Wales. In the first event, Drew McIntyre challenged for a World title on the main event of the show, and in this year’s show, he is once again on the main event challenging for a World title.

This year WWE arranged a total of five matches for the event and all of these matches are Championship matches. There had been a lot of expectations from this match just like the previous one. The fans are expecting and excellent event since the card is really stacked. Both of the World Championships are also on the line. Let us go through all the matches in brief and see what actually happened in the event.

WWE Clash at The Castle 2024 Review & Results

Match 1: I Quit Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship – Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain

This is the first time that the Undisputed WWE Championship is starting the show whereas The new World Heavyweight Championship is main eventing the show. There had been a lot of expectations from this match since both of these wrestlers were the top stars of professional wrestling. Fans by definitely expecting a 5 Star match. Since this was an I Quit match, we can definitely expect this match to be the end of this feud.

One of the biggest talking points of this match was the natural return of blood and blading. The match was just as everybody expected it to be. The final assault on AJ was really brutal. It was a very dominant victory for Cody Rhodes. Overall the match was amazing but the ending was a little weak. If it was not for the ending, this match could have been a big contender for the match of the year. The match was booked for half an hour.

Match 2 – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

This was one of the most unpredictable matches of the night. The defending champions received a very strong booking, especially Jade Cargill who had been booked as a powerhouse in most of her matches. But much like most of her matches so far, she botched a major move. Alba Fyre’s performance in this match was really impressive. WWE should rethink giving her some regular bookings after seeing this performance. Isla Dawn shocked the entire world when she pinned Shayna Baszler to earn the championships for her side.

Match 3 – WWE Intercontinental Championship – Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable to retain

This match was a technical masterpiece. It can give Kurt Angle vs Chris Benoit vibes anytime. Both wrestlers were really amazing and they were top of their performances. At the end of the match, she wanted Maxxine Dupri to cheat on behalf on him, but she refused. He tried to do the same with Otis, who also refused to cheat. There were a lot of things going on at the end and the ending of the match was really intense. But ultimately, the storyline did not show any progress, and it felt that the match was never needed. This was really weak storytelling.

Match 4 – WWE Women’s Championship – Bayley defeated Piper Niven to retain

This was a good match but we would not call it the best match of the night. We all know the actual purpose of booking this match. Niven got the opportunity to challenge for the title because the event is taking place in Scotland. Overall, Niven’s performance was really impressive, and after WWE introduces a mid card championship for women, we can definitely expect Niven to get at least one title one title run.

Match 5 – World Heavyweight Championship – Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre to retain

Ultimately it turned out to be one of the most predictable matches of the event, and also, the most entertaining match of the event. Why the match was predictable? There were a lot of reasons. CM Punk had no activity in recent times, so he just had to cost Drew this big opportunity to regain the World Championship. They also pleased the home crowd by crowning Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn as the new Women’s Tag Team champions. So Drew’s defeat would have been predicted from here.

The biggest thing that made this match predictable was the announcement of Gunther challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Everybody knew that Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk is definitely happening at SummerSlam. So the announcement of Gunther at Summerslam made things easily predictable. Still, we will definitely call it the most entertaining match of the night. Priest made a big botch during this match, but his overall performance was really good.

Overall, it was a very good event. But we will definitely call Clash at the Castle 2022 the better event of the two. Of course, there were great matches, but unfortunately all the good matches either had outside interferences or bad endings. Drew McIntyre main evented both Clash at The Castle events, he challenged for a World title in both events, and in both matches, he lost due to outside interferences. Ultimately, WWE failed to produce a better event than its previous counterpart.