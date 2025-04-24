Per the previous announcements, the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finale is all set for the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV show, next month. The lineup for the match has now been declared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network.

Jamie Hayter defeated Kris Statlander in the main event of the April 23 episode of AEW Dynamite in the tournament semifinals to advance to the finals that are slotted into AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Hayter will take on the reigning TBS, NJPW Strong Women’s & Undisputed RevPro British Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone in the finals.

After Hayter secured her spot at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 via this victory over Statlander on Dynamite, Mone entered the ring and shared a staredown with the former Women’s World Champion from the stage. When they meet at next month’s PPV in Arizona, it will mark their first one-on-one bout inside the squared circle.

In the men’s side of the Owen Hart tournament, Hangman Adam Page will face Kyle Fletcher in the semifinal on the April 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will advance to the tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 to face Will Ospreay.

Ospreay made it into the finals by defeating Kevin Knight in the quarterfinals and then Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals. Page overcame Josh Alexander in the quarterfinals, while Fletcher bested Mark Briscoe in the quarterfinals. The winner of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament will earn World Championship match opportunities at All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is one of the “Big Five” PPVs conducted by All Elite Wrestling, along with All In, All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution. The 2024 edition took place on May 26, 2024, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year marks the seventh installment of the annual event.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, May 25, live at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The currently confirmed match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page or Kyle Fletcher

– Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter