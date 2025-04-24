For the first time since defending his women’s world title, earlier this month, Toni Storm returns to action on the coming episode of AEW Collision. Several new matches for the weekly TV programming conducted by All Elite Wrestling have been announced with one of them being Storm’s matchup against an up-and-rising talent in the AEW women’s roster.

As revealed during the latest episode of Dynamite, Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will face Queen Aminata in a Women’s World title eliminator bout on Saturday, April 26, during the AEW Collision Playoff Palooza episode. The eliminator stipulation suggests that if Aminata wins, she will earn a future title shot at Storm’s championship.

AEW Collision: Queen Aminata accepts challenge laid out by Toni Storm

As noted above, Storm has yet to wrestle since retaining her title over Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view earlier this month. Her focus is on the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. Appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite, she said that she is done waiting around and wants a closer look at one of her peers, thus issuing an open challenge for AEW Collision.

Queen Aminata then entered the segment, accepting the challenge and making a Title Eliminator match official for AEW Collision match card that also has a tag team tornado and ROH World Title Match scheduled on it. Aminata will also be returning to the ring for the first time since losing to Julia Hart during the Slam Dunk Saturday episode of AEW Collision.

Storm and Aminata previously met in a singles contest in February of this year before Storm dethroned Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia, with the Women’s World Champion getting the win on that night. Aminata has also been announced alongside Serena Deeb as the first match-up of the tournament to crown an inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Champion.

AEW Collision April 26 episode match card

AEW Collision April 26 episode is being dubbed as the Playoff Palooza edition and it’s already been taped, last Wednesday night in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show will simulcast on TNT and Max on Saturday, April 26 following TNT’s NBA Playoffs coverage, and it’s set to air at around 8:30 PM ET with the following match card,

– Women’s World title eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

– ROH World Champion Bandido defends against Dralistico

– Tornado tag team match: Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. The Cru (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely Hatahway) vs. The Paragon (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

– Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

– Hologram returns

– Anna Jay returns to action