WWE Draft 2025 is assumed to be the next big shakeup process to go down, later this year within the roster to shuffle things up. With WWE constantly making efforts to make the roster density high, variations are expected by the WWE fans that should arrive through the annual event which is seemingly waiting in due course unless the current plans get scrapped.

Fans are always excited whenever the annual Draft takes place since it means a lot of star powers to possibly find a new home if they get drafted to another brand. The unpredictable nature of this process makes it exciting. While the New Year has just begun, the current status for the WWE Draft 2025 has been revealed and the good thing is that it’s affirmative.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently conducted a Q&A session, where he was asked all sorts of questions regarding the landscape of the current WWE. He was asked whether there would be the WWE Draft 2025 waiting in the calendar in reply to which, Johnson stated that there would be another edition of the Draft, indeed.

WWE Draft 2025 possibly happening after Wrestlemania 41

It was added by the reliable source that once WrestleMania 41 is over, WWE Draft 2025 will be waiting for us. No exact date for the show was disclosed, as he said, “The last we have heard is that there will be one after WrestleMania 41.” Given that Wrestlemania will take place after April 20th, fans can definitely expect the show to go down in late May or early May.

In addition to the return of WWE Draft 2025, WrestleVotes also reported in early January that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two names that are also officially included on the current internal active roster, once again despite their ongoing hiatus. It was stated that Becky Lynch was set to return on the Raw brand, while Charlotte Flair will be back on Friday nights for Smackdown, an update that’s since been confirmed by the WWE.

We can only hope WWE Draft 2025 to shape up to be yet another exciting event waiting for the fans in the early summer of this year. Last year, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the show for a one-off appearance in a special capacity. Time will tell what more surprises WWE will arrange for the next coming edition.