From time to time, we’ve heard rumors about Charlotte Flair as the longest hiatus, to date in WWE career still persists. There have been instances where she was set for imminent returns on television around WWE’s latest bygone milestone shows but that’s not been the case. With Royal Rumble approaching closer, fans are hopeful about seeing her back in the game in that match.

As such, it’s pretty clear that Charlotte Flair will feature heavily on WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania 41 in one of the key feuds heading into the show. According to Billi Bhatti on the Dirty Sheets podcast, WWE is planning for her to go after Tiffany Stratton with the latter’s Women’s Championship hanging in the balance.

It’s been previously noted that Tiffany Stratton’s shocking title win on SmackDown’s three-hour debut episode on the USA Network in the first week of January happened for a reason and that’s because WWE wants to get her involved in a top feud in time for Wrestlemania 41,

“The rematch of Becky [Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley] is set, and over on the other side, we are now moving towards Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton because the cash-in has now happened. That’s something I reported a while ago, so we’ll see what happens there.”

Charlotte Flair favorite to headline Wrestlemania 41 winning Royal Rumble

Given that both the potential challengers for the respective women’s titles present on Raw and Smackdown aren’t currently onboard with the WWE, their presence is expected on television as we head toward Wrestlemania 41. The road to the biggest PLE of the year starts with next month’s Royal Rumble and both these names are seemingly favorites to win The Rumble.

“It does look very much like Charlotte Flair or Becky will be winning the Royal Rumble,” Bhatti further added.

While there’s still no confirmed update on the return whereabouts of the 14-time women’s champion in the WWE, she was backstage at the January 14 episode of WWE NXT. While not featured on the show, she took to Twitter/X to share a photo with NXT stars Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

“Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang,” Charlotte Flair wrote with the posted photo, sparking plenty of conversation around her fanbase as many thought about whether these two are going to be her cohorts following the return.