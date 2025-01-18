Royal Rumble 2025 now has a WWE Hall of Famer on the card following week’s episode of Smackdown that took place in San Diego, California. Appearing from his residence town, none other than WWE’s favorite Rey Mysterio kicked things off and declared his entry to the 30-superstar Rumble match for a shot to the world championship at Wrestlemania 41.

Mysterio vowed to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match which will mark his second win in the genre. Kevin Owens interrupted the conversation and said that he respects Mysterio and that he will be rooting for him to win the match and then go on to face him for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio said that Cody Rhodes is the champion, but if Kevin can defeat Cody at Royal Rumble 2025 then he would pick him. Kevin said that Cody has brainwashed Mysterio and that he is the true champion. Mysterio said that Kevin is acting like Dirty Dom and needs to get back to reality. In response, Kevin tried to hit Rey with the Winged Eagle Title, but Rey escaped the shot.

As an aftermath of the happening of the kick-off segment on WWE Smackdown, a match between Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio went down, later on the show. Kevin eventually ended up winning the bout but he wasn’t done with Mysterio. Frustrated with the latter’s hometown audience, Kevin went for a package piledriver.

However, Kevin’s Royal Rumble 2025 opponent Cody Rhodes appeared at the scene and stopped Kevin from hitting the devastating maneuver to Mysterio on the announce table. The two men brawled in and out of the ring and across the commentary with security and WWE officials coming to the scene to break things up.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and 24 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax and 29 Superstars TBA