WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker To Appear In Already Record-Setting PLE?

Arindam Pal

Sep 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker To Appear In Already Record-Setting PLE?

WWE will make its return to Australia for the Elimination Chamber 2024 which will be the second Premium Live Event of next year. The event being touted as Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, a stadium that has the capacity of hosting 70000 fans.

It appears that WWE has already ensured that Elimination Chamber 2024 will be a sell-out. According to The West Australian, 80,000 pre-registrations in just 48 hours have been noted signaling an imminent sellout whenever the tickets will be released in the near future. WWE will also release packages to visit the PLE in partnership with On Location and the audience could receive a big reason to attend the show.

Hulk Hogan Wife: WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Rare Footage From His 3rd Marriage

Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker visiting Australia for WWE PLE weekend

The Undertaker has been added to make it to WWE’s tour to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. While it’s yet to be confirmed that the legendary person will be in attendance at the PLE, he will be hosting an international installment of his podcast cum talk-show 1 Deadman show.

“The Undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to @WestAustralia this February ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth at @optusstadium! Stay tuned for more details,” WWE announced regarding The Undertaker’s appearance. Generally, The Deadman hosts this podcast just before some big WWE premium live events as it’s a great way to get the fans involved in the show.

WWE Smackdown: John Cena Booked In A Match At Fastlane 2023 PLE

With Elimination Chamber 2024 being the next such happening, WWE Universe can’t stop thinking of seeing The Undertaker back on TV. Back during WWE’s last such tour in 2018, he main-evented the show named WWE Super ShowDown with Triple H with Shawn Michaels standing at ringside. The last time Taker appeared at a WWE TV show was Raw is XXX earlier this year in January 2023.

Whether or not the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer will attend Elimination Chamber 2024 is unknown but it’s a sure-shot that Australia natives Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller will definitely be a part of the show. These names have become prominent fixtures on both WWE Raw and SmackDown in recent months and showcasing the talents in their native country seems a no-brainer for the WWE.

 

