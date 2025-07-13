Within a few hours, WWE Evolution 2025 will air, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, marking the second all-women premium live event in the history of the WWE. Speculations are all over the internet regarding surprise show-ups from past WWE legends. With a Battle Royal also being set, chances are high that some of them might end up competing in it.

One such WWE legendary name, Kelly Kelly, won’t be among the women’s division legends who will be attending WWE Evolution 2025 this weekend. With many of the fans expecting the ever-popular former WWE Divas Champion to make an appearance at the PLE, the clarification of her absence came on social media.

Responding to a fan on X/Twitter, last night, Kelly Kelly said that it was incredible to be a part of the first-ever Evolution show, seven years ago. It also felt great to receive an invitation to attend WWE Evolution 2025 as an offer from the WWE to sit in the crowd. However, it just didn’t feel right for her to return to the WWE, but rather, she looks forward to a different capacity to come back in a future WWE Show.

“I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back,” Kelly Kelly wrote in response to a fan’s demand of wanting her to appear at WWE Evolution 2025. “I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right.”

Thank you love 🥹,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right❤️ https://t.co/g5rbrNuasQ — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 12, 2025

Kelly Kelly was part of the inaugural Evolution 2018 card as part of the Evolution battle royal as an entrant. This year’s Evolution also features a battle royal that should consist of some surprise entrants, with the winner receiving a women’s title match next month at Clash in Paris. Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly’s former Divas division cohort, will participate in this match at WWE Evolution 2025.

Kelly Kelly Admittedly “Was Just So Tired” Of WWE Schedule Before 2012 Exit

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill (Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair)

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE