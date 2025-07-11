WWE Evolution 2025, the all-female professional wrestling event, is barely a couple of days away, and rumors are rife about some of the legendary names showing up at the PLE. This comes after outlets like Wrestling Observer Live informed that WWE has recently reached out to such names for potential appearances.

Since leaving All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, Saraya has long been speculated to make a WWE return. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Saraya was asked if she’d return during WWE Evolution 2025, and the answer wasn’t something negative. Rather, the pioneer wrestler noted that she could show up in WWE tomorrow.

In a conversation with Chris Vin Vliet, Saraya acknowledged that she is aware that WWE Evolution 2025 is going to happen this weekend. She was part of the first one, not as an active competitor. Although she was medically disqualified to perform on that historic show because of her neck, she was utilized as a commentator. Now, she’s joked about how long it took for the WWE to finally offer a second all-women show.

Continuing in the conversation, Saraya also said that she’s ready to come back to wrestling if some bright opportunities are out there. This led the host to ask if she would take the call if a spot is offered at WWE Evolution 2025, and the response was positive. The former WWE Superstar also noted that it was a bittersweet situation since she couldn’t compete at the inaugural event.

“Yeah, I could pop up in WWE tomorrow. I know Evolution’s going to pop up soon. I was in the first one but I wasn’t wrestling on it because of my neck. There is a second one, only took them how long? F***,” Saraya spoke up about WWE Evolution 2025.

“Evolution? It’s like a bittersweet thing, because the first one, I couldn’t be on it because of my neck. So if I had the opportunity to be on this all-female pay-per-view, of course, yeah, I would think about it.”

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE