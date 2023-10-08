WWE Fastlane 2023: IYO SKY Retains Women’s Title In A Triple Threat

DAMAGE CTRL has been a big factor behind IYO SKY’s maiden title win and they also helped the champion to retain at WWE Fastlane 2023. In what appeared to be the toughest title defense for the Japanese sensation, the heel faction leader Bayley turned out to be the reason why the title didn’t change hands. Besides, Charlotte Flair was literally robbed of her 15th women’s title win.

Heading into WWE Fastlane 2023, the odds were not in the favor of IYO SKY as the WWE Women’s Champion had not one but two opponents in the form of Charlotte Flair and Asuka. But with Bayley and Dakota Kai standing by her side, she was able to stand tall with her title by the end of the match.

As soon as the match began, Asuka spat the mist on Charlotte Flair’s face to keep her out of action in the initial portion. After the back-and-forth action continued, Bayley eventually came out to help IYO despite IYO informing her to stay backstage out of frustration.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Bayley helps IYO SKY to retain championship

In the finishing sequence of this match at WWE Fastlane 2023, Charlotte Flair had Asuka trapped in the Figure Eight Leg Lock, but Bayley distracted the referee. Asuka tapped out to Charlotte, but the referee didn’t see that since he was busy with Bayley. IYO then hit the top rope and came off with the Moonsault on Charlotte to pick up the pin-fall win.

After the match, Bayley and IYO SKY hugged it out, essentially burying the hatchet at WWE Fastlane 2023. After re-signing with the WWE last summer, IYO SKY debuted on the main roster under the leadership of Bayley alongside Dakota Kai as part of the DAMAGE CTRL faction. The heel trio ruled WWE Raw as the reigning tag team champions and now they’re running things on Smackdown, as well.

After a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship at Summerslam 2023, the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase holder IYO SKY cashed in the contract on Bianca Belair to win the title via help from Bayley. This marked her first title win on the main roster while WWE Fastlane 2023 was her third successful title defense.

