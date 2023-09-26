WWE Fastlane 2023: Last Man Standing Match Announced For World Heavyweight Title

In what could turn out to be the main event for WWE Fastlane 2023, the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a Last Man Standing Match. Since winning the belt back in May, Seth Rollins has defended his title in different setups and against different opponents, proving to be a workhorse for the WWE.

But when it comes to WWE Fastlane 2023, a new and completely unique challenge will be waiting for him against a vicious opponent that seems to be hell-bent on winning his maiden world title in the WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura is the challenger who won’t have to pin or submit the champion to win the contest but rather keep him down for the referee’s ten-count to win the match.

After weeks of back-and-forth going for a rematch over the World Heavyweight Championship, Nakamura was the one to spill out the stipulation for the bout set for WWE Fastlane 2023. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Rollins came out to the ring and demanded an answer to his prior challenge to Nakamura. The Japanese star appeared on the tron to reveal that they will next meet in a Last Man Standing Match at the October PLE.

Last month, Seth Rollins retained in their first-ever championship match at Payback. Despite the loss, Nakamura attacked the champion and beat him down after the premium live event went off the air and then again on Raw. In the following weeks, Rollins challenged Nakamura to a rematch, but the latter noted that the rematch would happen as per his demand and now it appears, he’s received what he exactly needed.

Following the match revelation, Rollins acknowledged that WWE Fastlane 2023 could be his last match due to his back injury, but he isn’t one to back down from the fight. Apart from worrying about Nakamura, Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest is also waiting to cash in his contract on Rollins to become the new champion.

WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event takes place Saturday, October 8 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The confirmed match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Handicap Match: John Cena vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa)

– Last Man Standing Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura