Randy Orton Spotted At WWE PC; Update On Possible Return In 2023

Being a WWE lifer since 2002, Randy Orton had already accomplished the status of one of the all-time greatest that the company produced. After staying one of the mainstays in WWE programming, he’s currently under the longest hiatus from TV due to a back injury over which we have received multiple negative updates in the past.

Most recently, Randy Orton was seen arriving at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, most likely to train for his eventual return to WWE programming. Most of the stars set to make their comebacks on TV attend training sessions in the PC to hone their skills before showing up on TV and the 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly undergoing the same schedule.

Regarding the visit of Randy Orton to the WWE PC, Bodyslam provided the following update to reveal that The Viper has regularly been attending the PC but that doesn’t essentially confirm that the top name is scheduled to return,

“Orton has been training for his return at the Performance Center for the past 3 weeks. Orton’s tour bus has been a weekly constant at the Performance Center during the past few weeks. We were unable to confirm who Orton has been working with to prepare for his return as of this writing.”

Randy Orton not yet close to his WWE return?

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources continue to insist that Randy Orton isn’t close to making an in-ring return, and that is the reason why his arrival at the Performance Center hasn’t been a hidden process. In general, if a wrestler gets scheduled to make a surprise return, WWE often hides their public appearances at PC until they show up on TV which isn’t the case for the veteran.

Sean Sapp also noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Randy Orton got “huge” during his absence from action but in a good way. Probably, the “huge” term was used to indicate that he’s still in jacked shape despite having surgeries in the recent past,

“Orton has been working out in the gym, and we’re told he got “huge” in a good way at one point, but as of early August he had not resumed in-ring training. Despite several incorrect rumors at the time that Orton was nearing a return, WWE sources and even an official capacity repeatedly reiterated that Orton was not cleared for a return at that point.”

Bob Orton has stated in the past that doctors had advised his son to stay away from wrestling, but Randy Orton is on his own path and looks determined to make a comeback to wrestling despite having a bruised back. A long healing process followed after his back fusion surgery, but it appears that his TV return is also approaching closer.