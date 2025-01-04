Liv Morgan had the best year of her professional wrestling career in WWE and most of her success came via help from Dominik Mysterio. From winning the women’s world title in Saudi Arabia to title retentions to keep the reign intact, Dom played a pivotal role in her career and the two are happy to be paired up on-screen in a romantic angle.

To take things forward between the two, Liv Morgan even thought of taking their dynamics into the single screen if any movie producers have something in mind for them. As such, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion has previously expressed her interest in getting into acting and she might get a companion in this case from the WWE roster, itself.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Liv Morgan re-affirmed her interest in getting into Hollywood to pursue an acting spree other than professional wrestling. She was also asked about potentially featuring in a rom-com with Dominik Mysterio. The response came in the form of an absolute positive nod as she further revealed what she loved the most about Dominik.

“Dominik and I could definitely be in a rom-com. Dominik, I think he would be a fantastic actor. But what do I love about Dominik, what do I not love about Dominik? His mustache, his hair, he’s so dominant, he’s so strong,” Liv Morgan showered praise over Dominik.

“He’s so brave. He’s actually highly, highly intelligent. He really is. So yeah, I think maybe what do I not love about Dominik, which is nothing. He’s the best.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Liv Morgan previously appeared in acting roles outside WWE

Liv Morgan made a brief appearance on “Chucky” in 2022, and fulfilled her wish of getting killed by the infamous TV character. She has since been grateful to the WWE for allowing her to feature in such an acting role. Later, the New Jersey-native also made her film debut in “The Kill Room” in 2023.

In the middle of 2024, months of persuasion came to fruition for Liv Morgan after she was finally able to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley to essentially wrap up the revenge tour that started in January. Since her comeback in the women’s Royal Rumble match, WWE led the path for her for a wonderful time that led her to become a champion having an on-screen lover.