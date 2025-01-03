Becky Lynch has always been open about having aspirations in Hollywood once she’s done with her professional wrestling career. She’s already featured in a couple of roles in movies and web series while being with the WWE and one such role is again waiting for her, starting from next year’s summer.

Taking to social media, Becky Lynch revealed that she has landed a role in season one of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which will air on Paramount Plus. In a session on the social media platform, she noted being a former women’s champion who only has one place to head onto, and that’s to the stars.

“I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew. And lads, this has been the most incredible experience acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount+ and hey, live long and prosper,” Becky Lynch stated.

Not your average average Starfleet officer! I'm beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024

Production on this upcoming Star Trek series is set to begin in next year’s August. It will feature Mary Wiseman reprising her role of Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery as she leads a new group of Starfleet recruits. Tig Notaro will be there in the coming flick alongside Jett Reno while Oded Fehr will portray Admiral Charles Vance once again. There’s no update on Becky Lynch’s role in the series.

An official synopsis from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy that is scheduled to release in early 2026, goes as follows,

“Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Becky Lynch attended WWE Raw – Netflix media event in LA

As for Becky Lynch, she continued to be on the news around the professional wrestling circuit throughout 2024 regarding her future with the WWE as she continued with her hiatus as a free agent. Originally, her contract with the WWE expired in June and reportedly that wasn’t renewed for a long time.

However, Becky Lynch attended the media event thrown by WWE and Netflix ahead of Monday Night Raw’s arrival on the global OTT platform in January in Los Angeles, California which marked her re-entry to the company. This came as an aftermath report from PWInsider as the outlet informed that she was set to attend the media event in Netflix’s headquarters.