Soon after showing up on WWE NXT television, Stephanie Vaquer aligned herself with another newcomer Giulia to start functioning as a tag team. They have been inserted into several tag team matches to showcase their incredible in-ring chemistry. As such, their international background could offer new learnings for the existing WWE talents.

Starting at Halloween Havoc, Cora Jade has gotten a taste of what it feels to be in the ring with Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia on WWE NXT by featuring in multiple matches against them. Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Jade expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of the two international stars in the WWE as she thinks that their presence will elevate the other women on the roster.

“They obviously know what they’re doing, they’ve been doing this forever … Giulia’s been wrestling longer than me, so to be able to work with someone like her, and just kind of learn from somebody else now, as opposed to us indie wrestlers kind of helping the athletes out, I feel like now I’m able to get in the ring with someone like Giulia and Stephanie and they’re gonna make me be better. They’re gonna push me to that level,” Jade elaborated. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Stephanie Vaquer teamed up with Giulia from the beginning of her WWE career

After her debut on WWE TV at No Mercy 2024, Giulia’s first televised match in WWE took place on the September 10, 2024 episode where she defeated Chelsea Green. Within a month, Vaquer also debuted on NXT on the October 8 episode with her first match coming on October 15 where she defeated Wren Sinclair.

Giulia’s first shot at the NXT Championship was ruined on NXT’s debut episode on The CW Network due to the returning Cora Jade’s interference who reunited with Roxanne Perez. This move led to a feud between the two heels and the babyfaces who also faced each other in a tag team match at Halloween Havoc.

Then in the main event of NXT 2300, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer again teamed up with Jordynne Grace, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan to defeat Fatal Influence, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez in a huge 5-on-5 tag team bout to wrap things up on the ECW tribute edition. While WWE could be building the team up for a future tag team title opportunity, future matches between the two are also evident.