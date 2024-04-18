Following the grand Wrestlemania 40 spectacle, WWE Live Event resumed its journey from this week onward with its occasional journey to the United Kingdom. It was last night that superstars from Raw and Smackdown performed in a non-televised show that went down at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

One of the key aspects of the show was Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE Live Event. This marked the very first time that he put his coveted title on the line since winning it in a fairytale moment at Wrestlemania XL by defeating none other than Roman Reigns. Shinsuke Nakamura was his opponent at the WWE Live Event.

Wrestlemania 41: WWE President Nick Khan Reveals Company’s Planning Around PLE

For the time being, LA Knight and AJ Styles will feature in a WrestleMania 40 rematch, this week on WWE SmackDown to determine the first challenger for the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It’s also confirmed that one of these two stars will go on to face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash premium live event set for next month.

The Rock Vs. Cody Rhodes: Update On When Dream Match Would Happen In WWE

Also, at the WWE Live Event from Birmingham, Damian Priest put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Kofi Kingston and emerged victorious. This also marked the first time defense for the new champion who also clinched the belt at Wrestlemania 40

Priest became the new World Heavyweight Champion during the second night of WrestleMania 40 by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract right after Drew McIntyre won the title from Seth Rollins. At Backlash, Priest will defend his title against Jey Uso. But before we go into Backlash, let’s take a look at the results from the WWE Live Event in Birmingham,

Results from WWE Live Event in Birmingham, UK

– Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Gunther, Chad Gable, and Finn Balor to retain the Title

– Natalya & Tegan Nox def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Kofi Kingston to retain the Title

– Ricochet def. JD McDonagh

– Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Title (results courtesy WWFOldSchool)