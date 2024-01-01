WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback

A WWE Live Event was in-store in the latest bygone weekend which also closed things out for the company in the last year. One of the biggest highlights of the show was CM Punk featuring in action for the second time since making his WWE comeback to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and it came against the same opponent he faced during his comeback match at MSG on December 26.

The latest WWE Live Event was held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and you can have a look at the match results provided by WWFOldSchool,

– LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage Match

– Bianca Belair defeated Bayley

– Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing Match

– Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor

– CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk cuts promo in WWE Live Event

After his match at the WWE Live Event was over, CM Punk cut a promo on finishing his story and main-eventing Wrestlemania was not the end of the line for him. He took a jab at Cody Rhodes by saying the following words,

“At the end of the month in January, I go to the Royal Rumble and damnit, if there was a sign hanging in this building I’d point at it right now. But I’ll point at my heart because that’s where all of you reside until I walk into the Rumble and I walk out the winner!

That’s me, finishing what I started and it’s not over then because then I’m going to go on to main event WrestleMania. And that’s not the finish of my story, sorry Cody, that’s me just getting started!”

CM Punk meets WWE Hall of Famer at WWE Live Event

Also, before the WWE Live Event started, CM Punk got to meet WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi in a backstage segment.

– The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)

– Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

– Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

– Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight