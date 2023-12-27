WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

All

WWE

WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM

WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE doesn’t hold the Slammy Awards anymore on the main roster but WWE NXT continues the trend each year with a Year-End Award tradition. Earlier this year, five different categories were disclosed for Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, and Moment of the Year.

Voting was conducted through fan polls on WWE’s official website and the result was finally declared as the latest edition of WWE NXT was in progress. Check out the nominees and the winners from each category, as given below:

WWE NXT Match of the Year:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground
Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy
Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc
Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Multiple Matches Added To January 2 Episode

WWE NXT Moment of The Year

Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura
Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps
Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton
The #FreeTonyD movement
Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant
Lash Legend slams Otis
Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign
Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door
Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall
The Undertaker comes to NXT
Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall

WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

WWE NXT Male Superstar of the Year:

Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes
Trick Williams
Bron Breakker
Wes Lee
Dijak
Dragon Lee
Baron Corbin
Nathan Frazer
Axiom

WWE NXT Female Superstar of the Year

Roxanne Perez
Tiffany Stratton
Thea Hail
Kiana James
Lyra Valkyria
Gigi Dolin
Jacy Jayne
Fallon Henley
Ivy Nile
Kelani Jordan

WWE NXT Tag Team of The Year:

The Creed Brothers
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Gallus
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

During the December 26th episode of WWE NXT, the winner of the 2023 Year-End Awards was revealed and the NXT Tag Team of the Year went to The Creed Brothers. The Female Superstar of the year went to Tiffany Stratton while Ilja Dragunov snatched the male counterpart. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes from No Mercy on September 30th, 2023 was declared the Match of the Year while Moment of the Year was won by The Undertaker’s surprise appearance on the October 10th episode of WWE NXT.

Tagged:

Ilja Dragunov

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

