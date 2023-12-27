WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE doesn’t hold the Slammy Awards anymore on the main roster but WWE NXT continues the trend each year with a Year-End Award tradition. Earlier this year, five different categories were disclosed for Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, and Moment of the Year.

Voting was conducted through fan polls on WWE’s official website and the result was finally declared as the latest edition of WWE NXT was in progress. Check out the nominees and the winners from each category, as given below:

WWE NXT Match of the Year:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy

Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

WWE NXT Moment of The Year

Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura

Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps

Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton

The #FreeTonyD movement

Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant

Lash Legend slams Otis

Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign

Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door

Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall

The Undertaker comes to NXT

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall

WWE NXT Male Superstar of the Year:

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams

Bron Breakker

Wes Lee

Dijak

Dragon Lee

Baron Corbin

Nathan Frazer

Axiom

WWE NXT Female Superstar of the Year

Roxanne Perez

Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail

Kiana James

Lyra Valkyria

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley

Ivy Nile

Kelani Jordan

WWE NXT Tag Team of The Year:

The Creed Brothers

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Gallus

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

During the December 26th episode of WWE NXT, the winner of the 2023 Year-End Awards was revealed and the NXT Tag Team of the Year went to The Creed Brothers. The Female Superstar of the year went to Tiffany Stratton while Ilja Dragunov snatched the male counterpart. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes from No Mercy on September 30th, 2023 was declared the Match of the Year while Moment of the Year was won by The Undertaker’s surprise appearance on the October 10th episode of WWE NXT.