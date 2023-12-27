WWE NXT 2023 Edition Year-End Award Winners Revealed
Dec 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM
WWE doesn’t hold the Slammy Awards anymore on the main roster but WWE NXT continues the trend each year with a Year-End Award tradition. Earlier this year, five different categories were disclosed for Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, and Moment of the Year.
Voting was conducted through fan polls on WWE’s official website and the result was finally declared as the latest edition of WWE NXT was in progress. Check out the nominees and the winners from each category, as given below:
WWE NXT Match of the Year:
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground
Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy
Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc
Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
WWE NXT Moment of The Year
Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura
Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps
Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton
The #FreeTonyD movement
Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant
Lash Legend slams Otis
Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign
Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door
Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall
The Undertaker comes to NXT
Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall
WWE NXT Male Superstar of the Year:
Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes
Trick Williams
Bron Breakker
Wes Lee
Dijak
Dragon Lee
Baron Corbin
Nathan Frazer
Axiom
WWE NXT Female Superstar of the Year
Roxanne Perez
Tiffany Stratton
Thea Hail
Kiana James
Lyra Valkyria
Gigi Dolin
Jacy Jayne
Fallon Henley
Ivy Nile
Kelani Jordan
WWE NXT Tag Team of The Year:
The Creed Brothers
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Gallus
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
During the December 26th episode of WWE NXT, the winner of the 2023 Year-End Awards was revealed and the NXT Tag Team of the Year went to The Creed Brothers. The Female Superstar of the year went to Tiffany Stratton while Ilja Dragunov snatched the male counterpart. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes from No Mercy on September 30th, 2023 was declared the Match of the Year while Moment of the Year was won by The Undertaker’s surprise appearance on the October 10th episode of WWE NXT.