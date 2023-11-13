WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End

The latest WWE Live Event went down this weekend from the Johnson City, Tennessee where the World Heavyweight Championship was hanging in balance in the main event. Seth Rollins put his coveted prize on the line against Drew McIntyre and came out with another successful outing. The challenger, on the flip side, ended up losing a major streak that lasted for a long time.

In the headliner match of last night’s WWE Live Event that was contested for the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his title.

Drew McIntyre loses after 490 days in a WWE House Show

With this loss, McIntyre’s 490-day streak of not losing a singles match at a WWE Live Event came to an end. Before last night, his prior loss came at a House Show on July 9th, 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

McIntyre has been treated as a top WWE Superstar since his WWE Title run in 2020. He carried the WWE brand on his heavy shoulder during the COVID-19 era and it made him one of the most protected stars of the company. There have been speculations of some recent issues between the two parties. But reports also noted that he re-signed with the WWE and will stay with them for the foreseeable future.

WWE Live Event results from Johnson City, Tennessee

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain the Title

– Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

– Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

– LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

– Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

– Jey Uso def. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a rare non-title match at the WWE Live Event

– Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to retain the Title

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre to retain the Title (results courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Another mentionable instance from the WWE Live Event was the clean pin-fall loss of Sami Zayn despite the star playing a top babyface player’s role on Raw for the time being. Zayn was part of the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia who also prevented Damian Priest from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins.