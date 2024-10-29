Per the tradition, two WWE live events are usually reserved at the Madison Square Garden arena in a calendar year of the company. After the summer show, earlier this year, the next one was expected in the Holiday seasons but WWE casted some doubts over it since they never officially announced the show until last night.

The confirmation of the WWE live event being conducted at the Madison Square Garden came during Monday’s NBA Game through a video featuring Knicks’ star Jalen Brunson who announced that WWE will run an untelevised house show at the venue on Thursday, December 26th. Tickets for that show will go on sale this Friday.

This came after Brunson was part of an angle with Indiana Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton as part of a WWE live event held at MSG during a Smackdown TV taping. Brunson further jokingly stated in recent times that he should have hit Haliburton with a chair on that night. Since the Knicks do not have a game scheduled that night, the possibility of Brunson making an appearance is there for the upcoming MSG show.

A WWE live event is hosted at MSG during the holidays, traditionally within a few days after Christmas. Previously, the December 26 slot was booked for Jacksonville, Florida’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum. In an update, it’s being noted that WWE will run both the shows from Florida and New York at the MSG on post-Christmas night.

As expected, it will be an untelevised WWE live event at the World’s Most Famous Arena but going by the tradition, a power-packed show is expected on that night. WWE’s last televised show at MSG was Smackdown in June where the night ended with famous WWE on-air personality Kayla Braxton bidding goodbye to the fans.

WWE live event schedule revealed for 2024 Holiday tour

Overall nine WWE live events were announced for the 2024 Holiday tour back in September with the MSG one just getting added to the schedule making the count ten. The series of events will feature one-each televised episode of Smackdown and Raw, the final one on the USA Network before its shift to Netflix in January 2025. The confirmed listing for the 2024 WWE Holiday tour is given below,

Thursday, December 26: Holiday tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Thursday, December 26: Holiday tour house show at Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida

Friday, December 27: WWE live event of SmackDown at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Friday, December 27: Holiday tour house show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Saturday, December 28: Holiday tour house show at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday: December 28: Holiday tour house show at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Sunday, December 29: Holiday tour house show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

Sunday, December 29: Holiday tour house show at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Monday, December 30: Final WWE live event of Raw on USA Network at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Monday, December 30: Holiday tour house show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan