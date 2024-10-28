Continuing the Halloween celebrations, WWE NXT will present another episode, this Tuesday night, loaded up with multiple attractions on the card. The newest roster member of NXT will make her in-ring debut on the show while the greatest general manager for the NXT brand will also be present for a title match.

Just a week after making her presence felt on WWE NXT, Zaria will be back on the scene to showcase her capability in a match, tomorrow night. The Australian superstar was also there on last night’s Halloween Havoc PLE as she took out the entire Fatal Influence faction on her own following Fallon Henley’s women’s North American Championship win against Kelani Jordan.

It was her second appearance of Halloween Havoc as she stared down Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer following the duo’s win over the tag team of Cora Jade and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Zaria previously stared down Giulia and Vaquer during her debut, this past Tuesday night.

Former WWE NXT general manager William Regal will make an appearance on the show as he will be in the corner of his son Charlie Dempsey for his Heritage Cup match against the current trophy-holder Lexis King.

A Casket Match will also be there on WWE NXT following Tatum Paxley’s pledge of having an interesting match against Wendy Choo. Paxley was back at Halloween Havoc after being stuffed into a box by Choo this past Tuesday. General Manager Ava stated that she needed medical attention due to this. Eventually, the match was announced in a “spin the wheel, make a deal” manner in the presence of Booker T.

WWE NXT October 29 episode match card

WWE NXT October 29 episode will air, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with celebrations continuing for Halloween. The confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King (with William Regal)

– WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

– Zaria vs. TBA

– Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo in a casket match

– Adriana Rizzo calls out her attacker