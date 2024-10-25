If the earlier reports are to be believed then Elimination Chamber 2025 is going to be the first international WWE premium live event scheduled for next year. For the straight fourth year, this show is still reportedly set to emanate outside the United States territory but it won’t be hosted in the United Kingdom, either.

WrestleVotes previously confirmed that the slot for Elimination Chamber 2025 will remain the same that’s before Wrestlemania 41 while the United Kingdom should be the host of this annual show in March 2025. Joey Votes from the source also added that Manchester and Birmingham were front-runner cities to be declared to be the hosts of the annual event.

In an update on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via Backstage Pass Patreon, the revelation came that Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event has been relocated from the UK and it will take place in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena in March.

Wrestlemania 41: Fans Unhappy Over Spiked Ticket Prices For WWE PLE

United Kingdom to receive a replacement for Elimination Chamber 2025

JoeyVotes added that discussions for Elimination Chamber 2025 in the UK had cooled off. Initial talks between WWE and the UK were positive and locations like Manchester, Birmingham, and London are still under consideration for a future event. Moving the gimmick-based PLE to Toronto didn’t happen due to a breakdown in negotiations but rather a bigger PLE is expected in the UK, later the year,

“The discussion for Elimination Chamber needed to be finalized within a time period that just wasn’t ready to be finalized for whatever reason. WWE had other opportunities to secure the location for the Elimination Chamber, and Toronto stepped up.”

All Elite Wrestling will present another bigger stadium show in 2025 and it makes sense for the WWE to bring a large-scale show to the country. That could be one of the reasons for scrapping Elimination Chamber 2025 in March.

WWE Premium Live Event Return Timeline Revealed For 2025 In Australia

WWE premium live event current schedule

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Elimination Chamber 2025 in March (TBA)

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey