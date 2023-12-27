sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Multiple Matches Added To January 2 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Multiple Matches Added To January 2 Episode

The latest edition of the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is already over where Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan to become the winner and earn the rights to challenge for a championship on her own choice. Next week, the finals for the men’s edition of the tournament are set to go down which will present the next breakout star from the men’s division.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Chase U’s Riley Osbourne defeated Lexis King after a distraction came from Trey Bearhill, whom King attacked, last week and injured to take his place in the tournament. With Chase U members sitting at ringside, Riley hit the Shooting Star Press to advance to the finals that will go down at the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil edition.

Osbourne is now set to face Oba Femi who advanced in the finals after a hard-fought win against Tavion Heights. Heights did end up valiant efforts but he still came up short. Now Osbourne is all thrilled to compete in the Men’s Breakout Tournament finale which is the first one since 2021, which was won by former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Jordan Myles, better known as ACH was the first edition winner.

WWE MSG Live Event Results: CM Punk Returns To Action After 10 Years

Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro vs. No Quarter Catch Club was added to WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. The No Quarter Catch Club cut an intense backstage promo to hype the match. This came after Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde saved NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee from a beat down by the No Quarter Catch Crew, last week.

Arianna Grace was featured in a backstage segment Ava, who is currently acting as an authority figure on WWE NXT. The Rock’s daughter listened to Arianna Grace’s complaint about Roxanne Perez and decided to book them in a match at New Year’s Evil.

WWE Smackdown: Former World Champion To Return On New Year’s Revolution 2024

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 Match Card

– WWE NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams
– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport
– Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
– Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace
– Men’s Breakout Tournament Final: Oba Femi vs. Riley Osbourne
– Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro vs. No Quarter Catch Club
– Ridge Holland will speak on hurting Ilja Dragunov

Tagged:

New Year's Evil

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

