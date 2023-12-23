WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

If the recent reports are any indications then Authors of Pain was secretly signed to be coming to the WWE Smackdown. Following this week’s taped edition of the show, Akam and Rezar might essentially be coming back to the blue brand. They will not only be reuniting with someone who had a lot to do with their success during their NXT days.

Besides a WWE Smackdown star has also been indicated to join the trio to form as a full-fledged faction shortly. A vignette was dropped during the December 22 episode where the return of Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering was teased during Karrion Kross’ vignette. It seems like Kross and AOP are going to form as a unit and this is what Kross has been trying to imply for weeks.

Heading into this week’s WWE Smackdown, Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Akam and Rezar are indeed set for a return very soon. While plans could change, the reliable source did indicate that the duo was going to be on Friday nights,

“Fightful Select has learned that the Authors of Pain aka AOP are planned for a return to WWE TV soon. Specifically, we’re told that the working plan for them as of now is for them to appear on the Smackdown brand, though that could always change.”

It was previously reported in January 2023 about WWE showing interest in the duo while the latest update reveals that Akam and Rezar have been under WWE contract for nearly a year and a half. They also reported to the WWE Performance Center in August 2022 for training purposes.

In more news from WWE Smackdown, Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley to reach the finals of the Number-one Contenders United States Championship tournament. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo interfered in the match and distracted Lashley, which resulted in Santos picking up the win. It seems like the trio is going to be another new faction on the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously hinted that Garza and Carrillo were going to join the LWO situation this week on WWE SmackDown. Them joining Santos Escobar comes after the latter’s turn-on against Rey Mysterio who will have the other LWO members by his side upon return from an injury.

