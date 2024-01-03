WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Gets Biggest Career Win At New Year’s Evil 2024

Arianna Grace has been dubbed as one of the top rising superstars on the WWE NXT brand who was absent from TV for a long time due to injury reasons. Coming back from the long hiatus, she got a chance to be the next Women’s Breakout Tournament winner but missed the shot. But at New Year’s Evil, she got to pick up the biggest win of her career which might boost things up for her.

As seen on the January 2 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Arianna Grace in a singles contest. Once the bout started, Grace offered her hand to Perez and looked to shake it, but she instead slapped her in the face. Perez then wore down Grace and rolled her up, but Grace sent her into the ropes. Grace continued to pounce on her into the corner and delivered a suplex, and then followed it up with a boot to her midsection before whipping her head into the mat.

WWE NXT: Carlito Makes Debut At New Year’s Evil 2024 Replacing Dragon Lee

WWE NXT: Roxanne Perez loses an already-won match

Perez countered with a dropkick and an uppercut before dropping some right hands on Grace in the corner. Perez ultimately delivered the Pop Rox finisher on Grace for the pin-fall win with ease. However, things weren’t finished that way.

Once the bell was rung for this match on WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Grace got in Perez’s face and she fired off right and left hands on Grace, before locking in a crossface. The referee told her to relinquish the hold, but Perez continued to punish her with the submission hold. The referee then announced that he had reversed the decision of the match.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace picks biggest win of her career

Thereby, Grace was declared as the new winner of the match. Since Perez is a former WWE NXT cum NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion this win can be considered as the biggest win in the young career of Grace who is carrying the gimmick of being a Miss Universe participant.

Months ago, Arianna Grace let her fans know about trying to be a participant in Miss Universe Canada 2023 contest. It was further clarified that she was selected to be one of the 61 contestants on the show, finally. The superstar with the real name Bianca Carelli took to both Twitter and Threads to promote that big achievement in her career.