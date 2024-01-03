sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE NXT: Carlito Makes Debut At New Year's Evil 2024 Replacing Dragon Lee

Arindam Pal
Jan 3, 2024 at 11:36 AM

WWE NXT: Carlito Makes Debut At New Year’s Evil 2024 Replacing Dragon Lee

Overall, five main roster superstar’s presence was felt on the latest episode of WWE NXT with one of them being Carlito of LWO. This also marked the first appearance of the Ruthless Aggression Era veteran of the third brand of the WWE in a capacity where he was proxying for someone who shares the same Mexican sentiment as him.

In one of the big matches that unfolded on WWE NXT, LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp of the No Quarter Catch Crew in a six-man tag team match.

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

Carlito replaced Dragon Lee at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024

As seen in the final moments of the match, Carlito laid out Kemp and Borne with a double clothesline to which Kemp responded with a roll-up on Carlito. Kemp was unaware that Carlito had already tagged in Del Toro which allowed the latter to come into the match and hit him with a 450-Splash for the pin to win. After the match, Carlito also spit an apple into the face of Gulak to do his signature stunt for the first time on WWE NXT.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title On Day 1 Episode

The LWO started appearing on WWE NXT television from last month onward after saving Dragon Lee from a No Quarter Catch Crew beatdown after he retained the NXT North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey of Gallus. One week later, it was confirmed that the aforementioned six-man tag team match would happen at New Year’s Evil.

Dragon Lee wasn’t allowed to enter the US before New Year’s Evil

Just a day before the special episode on WWE NXT, Dragon Lee shared the unfortunate news that he would be unable to appear on New Year’s Evil due to issues with his visa that kept him from leaving Mexico. Following Lee’s announcement, reports suggested that veteran Carlito was contacted to take Lee’s place.

In an update to the situation by PWInsider, the delay in his return to the United States was attributed to the holiday season as the visa couldn’t arrive in time for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. However, the new work visa has been approved and he will return to the States as early as Friday Night SmackDown,

”For those who have asked, we are told that there are no imminent issues with Dragon Lee’s new work visa for WWE in the United States and that it has been approved, except that due to the holidays, it did not arrive in time for him to travel back to the United States in order to work NXT New Year’s Evil.”

Tagged:

Carlito

dragon lee

New Year's Evil

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Carlito Makes Debut At New Year’s Evil 2024 Replacing Dragon Lee

Jan 3, 2024, 11:36 AM

WWE Raw: Title Match From NXT Booked For September 25 Episode
WWE Raw: Title Match From NXT Booked For September 25 Episode

Sep 19, 2023, 11:01 AM

WWE NXT Roadblock 2023: Highest-Paid NXT Wrestler Makes His TV Debut
WWE NXT Roadblock 2023: Highest-Paid NXT Wrestler Makes His TV Debut

Mar 8, 2023, 2:40 PM

