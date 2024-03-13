WWE NXT: Arianna Grace To Give A Makeover To Gigi Dolin

This week’s WWE NXT was mostly filled with segments that will help to set up the stage for the next premium live event named Stand and Deliver. This PLE is scheduled to go down on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where we might get to see a brand new look of the former Women’s Tag Team Champion, Gigi Dolin.

After weeks of back and forth, Gigi Dolin and Arianna Grace went at one another during the latest episode of WWE NXT. The two squared off this week with the stipulation suggesting that if Grace won, then Dolin would be under her guidance. Now that Grace has won the match by hitting a low blow to her opponent, Dolin will now have to take beauty tips from Grace.

Arianna Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella who portrays the character of a beauty pageant gimmick on WWE television. The March 12 episode of WWE NXT saw her win the big match which also marked the biggest win of her career, thus far given Dolin is a former champion. More importantly, Dolin could now be moving forward to portray a revamped character on TV.

Arianna Grace up for self-proclaimed charity work on WWE NXT

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dolin in weeks to follow, but she may get a bit of a character reboot. There’s a chance that Grace may transform her into a beauty pageant princess which will give the former Toxic Attraction member to bring something new to the table on WWE NXT live TV episodes.

In a WWE NXT Exclusive following the match, Arianna Grace emotionally discussed her victory and called Dolin her next charity project. She further emphasized that she wanted to make the world a better place with the following comments while also ruling out this win being a fluke,

“Some people think that my victory was a fluke. No, I didn’t go out there and break two thumbnails on a fluke. I went out there because this is what I do. As a pageant queen, this is what I do, and I’m proud to do it. I went out there, and I fought Gigi Dolin did the chance to bring out her inner beauty and make her into a true lady. I love charity work, it’s all I do.”