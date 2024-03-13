Tiffany Stratton Up For A Big Push Heading Into WWE Wrestlemania 40 Season?

Tiffany Stratton reached the heights of her WWE career in the least amount of time at the young age of just 24. By becoming the NXT Women’s Champion in mid-2023 in her overall 26th televised match, she already proved her potential. With her glamorous lifestyle being in focus in or outside the ring, she aspires to take over the main roster sooner than expected. Even a veteran like Paul Heyman believed her to be a star power in the big league.

The prediction wasn’t fully false and we received some significant indication about her bright future at Elimination Chamber premium live event. The audience present at the Optus Stadium passionately chanted for Tiffany Stratton and they booed another babyface star Liv Morgan after she eliminated the former name. Even when the former NXT star wasn’t present in the ring, she was cheered during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

After Tiffany Stratton overshadowed opponents at the WWE Elimination Chamber with her athletic gestures, WWE has shared a video highlighting her performance at the demonic cage structure. This also essentially proves that WWE has been impressed with the resilience shown by the center of the universe at the gimmick match.

Tiffany Stratton put up an impressive performance at the Elimination Chamber

Showing off the impressive maneuvers in the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup, Tiffany Stratton highlighted her past as a collegiate gymnast and she was so over with the fans in Australia, that they booed the seasoned veterans at times when they were facing off against her. Due to the instances, the rumor mill indicates that a huge push could be waiting for the former Buff Barbie Girl of WWE NXT.

Previously, Tiffany Stratton was unable to come out victorious in her feud against Becky Lynch in the Fall of 2023 but showing extreme confidence she ensured that her stock continues to rise even in this defeat. Soon after the loss at No Mercy, she made a bold statement about main-eventing Wrestlemania on Instagram which should become true, one day,

“Name an assignment I didn’t understand. I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different. The Man @beckylynchwwe brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back. I said what I said, and I’m not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later! Toodles.”