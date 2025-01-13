It’s been a week since the bygone WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix and Nikki Bella was one of the names to have stolen the thunder on the internet. Despite a blink-and-you’ll-miss presence on the televised show on the global OTT platform, it was her whose presence dominated the social media numbers, and as such, fans wanted her to permanently return to the scene.

Since Nikki Bella is back on board with the WWE after shortening a distance that lasted for almost a couple of years, many do believe that the road to a possible return is possible in due course and the former WWE Superstar herself teased the idea in recent times. For the time being, she has also been letting know about her mesmerizing appearance on the Netflix event.

Nikki Bella wanted to go back to her Bella Army days by wearing red

Speaking on her podcast named The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella went on to detail the Netflix red carpet event from last Monday where she met spectators and former co-workers at the premiere episode of Raw on the platform. Although she arrived before the red carpet premiere ended, she admittedly wanted to embrace the colors she used to don during her ‘Fearless’ Bella Army run.

“It’s been a few years,” The reality TV star stated upon reflecting on her latest appearance on any WWE programming. “So, when I got the invite, I obviously was super excited, and when I talked to Natalie, I was just like, look, I want to be Nikki Bella. I don’t want to come in and look like I’m trying super hard. I want to just be effortlessly me, sporty, but sexy, but Nikki Bella.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Currently going by the name of Nikki Garcia, Nikki Bella was officially welcomed back into the WWE family on Monday night during the historic Raw episode that went down in Los Angeles after she first appeared on the red carpet ahead of the show. She was further shown on the televised episode, as a WWE legend who waved at the audience and also did her signature entrance pose.

Nikki Bella competed in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match with sister Brie Bella which marked her final WWE in-ring outing. It occurred after the duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame club a year before.